Like other Mexican teams, Blue Cross failed in the Leagues Cup 2024 being eliminated by the modest Mazatlanafter going to the penalty shootout. Despite having had possession of the game in regulation time, La Máquina was surprised by the Cañoneros with the goals of Bryan Colula and the Panamanian Yoel BarcenasTo make matters worse, the Celestes were left with ten men due to the expulsion of the Argentine Gonzalo Piovinevertheless, Uriel Antunaat minute 84, and the Colombian Willer Dittaat 90+1′, gave hope of qualifying by tying 2-2.
For the penalty shootout, the Argentine Carlos Rotondi He was the only one who guessed his turn correctly, since The Witcher, Ditta and the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis failed, while Bárcenas, Colula and Alan Torres They were accurate in giving the purple team the ticket to the quarterfinals 3-1.
Already eliminated from the binational tournament, the team led by the Argentine Martin Anselmi will focus entirely on the Liga MX and here is your calendar.
Querétaro vs Cruz Azul
Corregidora Stadium
Friday, August 23
19:00 hours
Matchday 5, Liga MX
The runner-up of Mexican soccer returns to play the local tournament visiting Gallos Blancos, a rival that has not had a good time at the start, since it is last without any points with four losses, although it should be noted that it has had difficult rivals such as America, Striped and ChivasHowever, after what was done in the last semester, the board has full confidence in the Argentine coach’s project. Mauro Gerk.
In their last match, the Celestes went into the Gallinero to beat the Uruguayans 1-3 Ignacio Rivero and Gabriel Fernandezas well as Uriel Antuna.
Cruz Azul vs America
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, August 31st
21:10 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
The semester is not even halfway through and the final of the Clausura 2024 is already being repeated, Young ClassicThere is no doubt that those led by Martin Anselmi They were hurt by the way they lost the match, with a controversial penalty, after having navigated against a wave of criticism and other things when the helmsman was announced. It will be a match that no one will want to miss and it could serve as a warning to the Coapa team that the road to a third championship will not be so easy. However, the Celestes no longer have Carlos Salcedo and the Eagles with the Colombian Julian Quinones.
Lion vs Cruz Azul
Nou Camp Stadium
Saturday, September 14
20:35 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The Uruguayan project Jorge Bava seems not to be going in the right direction, since last semester it failed to stand out, apart from being eliminated in the Group Stage of the Leagues Cup and his start in the current A2024 is not convincing either, however, the Leonese board has already given him the go-ahead to continue. Despite the arrival of some talented players such as the Uruguayan Alan Medinathe Venezuelan Jhonder Cadiz, Salvador Reyes and the Argentine Luciano Cabralfor now the coach has not found the formula to get the club going. In his last match, Blue Cross won 2-3.
Athletic San Luis vs Cruz Azul
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
19:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The Potosino team is one of the clubs that has tried to flourish in the best way, investing in reinforcements and bringing in people with a lot of experience, such as its coach, the Spanish Domenec Torrentlong time auxiliary of Pep Guardiola. Although he could not get further than the Group Stage in the Leagues Cupmuch is expected of the Aztec Colchoneros, who have a good core of footballers. Their last match ended with a 3-0 win in favor of La Máquina.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, September 21
21:05 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
Guadalajara was one of the great disappointments of the Leagues Cup By not making it past the Group Stage again, however, in the 2024 Clausura they surprised by reaching the semi-finals in the first Argentine tournament Fernando Gago in charge. For now, their fans are upset with the low investment in reinforcements, something that the red-and-white team often pays for, but despite that, they do not usually give up when they face other high-ranking rivals. This duel, which is not a classic, but one of the most interesting in Mexican soccer, ended last season with a 3-0 win for the sky-blues in the previous match. Blue Stadium.
