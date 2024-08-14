For the penalty shootout, the Argentine Carlos Rotondi He was the only one who guessed his turn correctly, since The Witcher, Ditta and the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis failed, while Bárcenas, Colula and Alan Torres They were accurate in giving the purple team the ticket to the quarterfinals 3-1.

Already eliminated from the binational tournament, the team led by the Argentine Martin Anselmi will focus entirely on the Liga MX and here is your calendar.

CRUZ AZUL IS OUT!

CRUZ AZUL IS ELIMINATED! Mazatlán has just eliminated Cruz Azul on penalties. A failure for the blue team. They missed three penalties. pic.twitter.com/ofRQccGTZy — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) August 14, 2024

In their last match, the Celestes went into the Gallinero to beat the Uruguayans 1-3 Ignacio Rivero and Gabriel Fernandezas well as Uriel Antuna.