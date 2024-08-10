On Friday, August 9, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., the Cruz Azul Sky Machine faced Orlando City, for the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP 2024.
The match between the Liga MX squad and the team from the MLSended 0-0, so everything was decided on the penalty spot. Both teams missed their first penalty attempt, however, they scored the rest of their shots with precision and everything went to sudden death.
In that instance, Kevin Mier and Uriel Antuna dressed as heroes, and thus Cruz Azul advanced to the round of 16 in the Leagues CUP 2024, in a match that was more difficult than expected.
The round of 16 will take place between August 12 and 13. If Cruz Azul advances to the quarterfinals, these will be played between August 16 and 17, the semifinals on August 20 and 21, and the grand final on Sunday, August 25.
Regarding the Liga MX tournament, activities will resume on Friday, August 23, when the Máquina Celeste of Cruz Azul will face the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro, on the field of the Corregidora stadium.
It is important that, in case the cement workers are eliminated in the next round, their duel against the Gallos could be brought forward. But if they make it to the final, it would be postponed, since the final of the Leagues CUP is scheduled for Sunday, August 25.
