On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. (Mexico time), the Cruz Azul Sky Machine faced the Philadelphia Union, for the match corresponding to Group O, in the Leagues CUP 2024.
Carlos Rotondi had put the cement workers ahead in the forty-first minute of the first half. However, in the dying moments of the match, Dániel Gazdag tied the score at one and everything was decided from the penalty spot.
Contrary to what the mood might have determined, Cruz Azul quickly recovered from the tie, and in the penalty shootout they emerged victorious, scoring all five of their shots and only conceding three.
If Cruz Azul advances to the next round, the round of 16 will take place between August 12 and 13. The quarter-finals will be played between August 16 and 17, the semi-finals on August 20 and 21, and the grand final on Sunday, August 25.
Regarding the Liga MX tournament, activities will resume on Friday, August 23, 2024. That day, the cement workers will face the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on the Corregidora stadium field, at 7:00 p.m. If Cruz Azul manages to get to the final, this match could be postponed.
