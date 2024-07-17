Blue Cross continues with perfect pace in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXas he added his third victory in a row to add nine points out of nine available and he did it against Xolos from Tijuanafrom which he took away the unbeaten record by beating it 3-0 with a double from the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis and a little more from the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero.
In this way, La Máquina is consolidated at the top of the general table, so the work of the Argentine Martin Anselmi continues going full steam ahead, waiting to get their revenge after finishing runner-up in the 2024 Clausura.
For now, this is the path that the cement club has ahead:
Cruz Azul vs Toluca
Saturday, July 20
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 4, Liga MX
21:05 hours
A rather striking duel before the local league’s break begins to make way for the Leagues Cup 2024. La Máquina has had a pretty good start, but now they will face a club that decided to go all out to become one of the title contenders again after more than a year without being able to lift a trophy. It will be a good test for the cement workers, although it remains to be seen how well they adapt to the game. Ignacio Ambriz The Portuguese signings Paulinho Diasthe Brazilian Luan Garciathe Uruguayan Bruno Mendez, Jesus Gallardo and the American Frankie Amaya. His last confrontation was won Blue Cross in Hell by the narrowest of margins for the Colombian Willer Ditta.
Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul
Wednesday, July 31st
Bank of America Stadium
Group Stage, Leagues Cup
18:00 hours
The new edition of the Leagues Cupbinational tournament between the Liga MX and the MLSwith the Mexicans thirsty for revenge after what happened in the first tournament, which stayed at home, although once again the Aztecs will have to act as visitors for the entire championship. The pupils of Martin Anselmi They are located in the East Group 4 and will face North Carolina in the opening match. Coined He is in the fight for his competition, since he is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35 points, the result of ten wins, five draws and eight losses. Both teams met in the last edition, tying without scoring.
Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul
Sunday, August 4th
Subaru Park
Group Stage, Leagues Cup
18:00 hours
The next rival of the sky blues is the Philadelphia team, which unlike the previous one is not having a great time because it is right at the bottom of the table. Eastern Conference with 21 points, after four wins, nine draws and ten losses. La Máquina could start as the big favorite, but they should not be overconfident after what happened in the last edition. The best men on the team are the Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake and his compatriot Damian Lowethe German Kai Wagnerthe Hungarian Daniel Gazdag and Alejandro Bedoya.
Querétaro vs Cruz Azul
Friday, August 23
Corregidora Stadium
Matchday 5, Liga MX
19:00 hours
Before this match, the cement club will know whether or not it advanced to the next phase of the Leagues Cup and even if they advance to a hypothetical final, the duel against Gallos is already agreed. The Queretanos have not had an encouraging start, since they fell in their first two matches, without knowing if the vote of confidence in the coach Mauro Gerk will continue throughout the championship. Just in their last match, Blue Cross He showed up at the Gallinero to defeat 1-3 thanks to the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna and he is also Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez.
Cruz Azul vs America
Saturday, August 31st
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 6, Liga MX
21:10 hours
He Young Classic. A match that no one will want to miss, especially if you are a cement fan. Added to this, it is the last final played in the past Clausura 2024, which ended again with a tragedy for the Celestes. Martin Anselmi and company must turn the page and put an end to the ghosts on their court, which they are sharing with their biggest rivals. These Eagles will no longer have Julian Quinonesneither Alejandro Zendejas (injury), but they will still be a tough opponent. The last match at the stadium ended 1-1.
