Cruz Azul will seek to leave behind the poor performance it had in 2023. La Maquina Celeste has invested heavily in its new project, headed by Iván Alonso and Martín Anselmi, so they will seek to win titles this year. The La Noria team is competing in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX and in the summer they will play the Leagues Cup.
Last year, the cement workers, almost like all Mexican soccer clubs, were forced to compete in the contest in which teams from the United States and Canada also participated. For that edition, the objective of Anselmi's team is to advance to the group stage and fight for the top positions in the competition.
Below we present what you need to know about Cruz Azul's participation in the Leagues Cup 2024.
A total of 47 clubs from both Liga MX and MLS will participate in the Leagues Cup 2024. In the new format, the Mexican soccer champion and the three best-ranked Aztec clubs will play at home at a predetermined venue.
Cruz Azul is not among these teams, so it will have to travel from headquarters to headquarters.
What is Cruz Azul's group in the 2024 Leagues Cup?
La Maquina shares the East 4 group with Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC. Charlotte eliminated Cruz Azul in the 2023 edition.
Where to watch Cruz Azul's matches in the 2024 Leagues Cup?
This tournament will be broadcast in its entirety through MLS Pass on Apple TV. However, it is expected that the television stations Televisa and TV Azteca will broadcast some duels on their signals.
#Cruz #Azul39s #schedule #Leagues #Cup #rivals #dates #broadcast
Leave a Reply