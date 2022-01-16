Another of the reinforcements that started as initial was Uriel Antuna, who looked better on this date, because he was precisely the one who assisted the goal, finding the exact space to pass the ball between the border defenders. He was seen to be committed, as he supported defensive tasks by going down to seek to regain possession and also tried his classic one-on-one confrontations, receiving an infraction when he achieved his goal. El Brujo left the field at 73′ as well.

The celestial reinforcements do not forgive?‍♂️ Pass by Uriel Antuna and definition by Charly Rodríguez? The former Rayados de Monterrey player adds two goals in two games with Cruz Azul?https://t.co/O1Kl44ZDnw pic.twitter.com/ZvvbyECEIK — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 16, 2022

In addition, Alexander Mayorga He was finally able to debut with the light blue shirt, since he was sent to the field at minute 65′ to occupy a place in the center with a line of five, showing good conditions, as he even sought to advance a few meters to try to give way to his teammates , without neglecting its main work in the lower part. From this moment the competition begins with Adrian Aldrete on the left wing, although the latter has also had two good duels in the tournament.