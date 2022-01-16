The Cruz Azul fans can be completely happy and excited after two consecutive victories in the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. They first beat Tijuana and now to Bravos, with the solitary score of Carlos Rodriguez.
Just in his second match with Machine, Charlie He is already being decisive, since he knew how to define in a great way entering the area just at minute 4, despite not being exactly a striker, he is simply taking advantage of opportunities and showing his qualities towards the front. He was one of the most precise when giving the ball and because the Peruvian coach John Reynoso He decided to be more cautious, he no longer appeared as much, leaving his place at 73′. It seems that the national team has already pocketed the cement fanatic.
Another of the reinforcements that started as initial was Uriel Antuna, who looked better on this date, because he was precisely the one who assisted the goal, finding the exact space to pass the ball between the border defenders. He was seen to be committed, as he supported defensive tasks by going down to seek to regain possession and also tried his classic one-on-one confrontations, receiving an infraction when he achieved his goal. El Brujo left the field at 73′ as well.
Unlike the first meeting, Erik Lyra He suffered on this occasion, because even when he gave solidity to the midfield at times, he made two serious mistakes that could cost dearly. In the first half he lost possession in the midfield which caused a counterattack that ended badly for his good luck; already in the second half the same thing happened to him ending with a shot from the Colombian Fabian Castillo. At 50 ‘he was booked for a foul on the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez, so the bobblehead he avoided a tragedy and decided to relieve him at 53′.
In addition, Alexander Mayorga He was finally able to debut with the light blue shirt, since he was sent to the field at minute 65′ to occupy a place in the center with a line of five, showing good conditions, as he even sought to advance a few meters to try to give way to his teammates , without neglecting its main work in the lower part. From this moment the competition begins with Adrian Aldrete on the left wing, although the latter has also had two good duels in the tournament.
Finally, the Uruguayan Christian Tabo again he was not included in the call due to the issue of the injury that distresses him, so he could finally appear on Date 3 against scratched, a good test for all boosters of Machine.
