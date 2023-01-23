It has not been the best start to the tournament for Deportivo Cruz Azul, because after three days they have not been able to win and in their most recent match on date 3 they lost at home against Necaxa, for this reason the alarms have gone off in La Noria, Well, not only because of the recent results, but also because of the operation they have had under the orders of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez.
Therefore, there are many factors that influence the negative results of the team and for the team to go through its worst moment since the arrival of the ‘Foal‘ several months ago, as the team hasn’t looked so discouraging since they were thrashed by América a few months ago on date 10 of the last tournament.
The former Argentine soccer player of the Machine and the current analyst of the chain TUDN, Emanuel Villa He was forceful through his Twitter account and showed what is visible to all, which is the lack of a hierarchical center forward that is present in the team.
Situation that became even clearer, this weekend due to the absence of Gonzalo Carneiro due to injury and michael estrada for suspension and that he had to use Christian Tabó as holder of false 9, as well as Ivan Morales in the complementary part. However, no one could make a difference
The light blue team has been denied the arrival of one more forward center, throughout the winter transfer market there was talk of the possibility of signing players like Luis Suarez, Radamel Falcao Y Enner ValenciaHowever, in none of the cases could the transfer be completed.
