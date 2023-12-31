2023 was a horrifying year (football-wise) for fans of the Blue Cross. In the Clausura tournament they were eliminated in the playoffs, and in the Apertura they did not even qualify for the play-in.
The celestial board thanked Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti after he lost the first three games of the Mexican championship and was eliminated in the round of 32 of the League Cup. In his place was Joaquin Moreno, who could not lift to the ship and they also thanked him at the end of the campaign.
With the obligation to reverse this situation, those who make the decisions at Cruz Azul made some changes that have, once again, awakened hope among the fans of a team accustomed to waiting a lot, although in recent years there has been very little that has given them have given.
They barely left the sporting reins of the team in the hands of the Uruguayan Iván Alonso, and the guy signed a young coach, but one who already knows what it means to win. We are referring to Martín Anselmi, who from 2022 to date managed to win four titles directing Independiente del Valle: Ecuador Cup, Ecuador Super Cup and South American Cup in 2022; South American Cup Winners' Cup in 2023.
In addition, Cruz Azul strengthened the squad by signing Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Gabriel: el 'Toro' Fernández, goalkeeper Kevin Mier and Lorenzo Faravelli.
Taking into consideration what has been experienced since Cruz Azul achieved ninth place, especially in this last year, it is expected that in 2024 the celestial squad will set out, as an initial goal, to return to the first places.
Being a constant team in the league is the least that such noble fans deserve. Then, as the greatness of their history requires it, they must aspire to become a true candidate for the title before the start of each semester.
