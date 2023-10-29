The Apertura 2023 tournament has been a true nightmare for the Blue Cross Celestial Machinewho will receive the visit of the Ciudad Juarez Braves next Wednesday, November 1, in the duel corresponding to matchday number fifteen of the Mexican championship.
The squad currently commanded by Joaquin Moreno, began the tournament led by Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. However, starting the tournament with three consecutive defeats, then going to the Leagues Cup and being eliminated in the round of 32, cost the job of a coach who had never been fired once a tournament had started.
In his place was definitively the institutional assistant of Cruz Azul: Joaquin Moreno, and although he has tried, he has not been able to straighten the path of an increasingly derailed Machine. Losing points is no longer acceptable, since the cement producers are closer to the basement than to the first places, and it would be unacceptable to finish the championship at the bottom of the general table.
There is an advantage for those from the Noria, however. And Cruz Azul not only does well every time it receives a visit from Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, but it also has a perfect record of six wins in six games played.
Goalie: Andres Gudiño
Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar and Willer Ditta
Midfielders: Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rodríguez, Kevin Castaño and Ignacio Rivero
Fronts: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi and Ángel Sepúlveda
