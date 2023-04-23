After 16 days played in the regular phase and with only one date left, Deportivo Cruz Azul no longer aspires to a better position than the eighth place, the eighth place in which it is currently located is the best place in which it can be installed at the end of matchday 17, but for this they will have to win on the last date.
Otherwise, depending on whether they tie or lose on matchday 17, they could drop some positions, thus it can be determined that the Machine could have up to six different possible rivals.
As there are still many movements between places 8 and 14, the possible rivals of the La Noria team in the playoffs that will be played between places 5 and 12 in the final standings. The rival of the Machine is not yet defined, but here we mention the teams that could be their rivals in the playoffs.
As we previously mentioned, Cruz Azul will not be higher than the eighth position, so in case of being in that place, it would face ninth place and the teams that could be in that position are Atlas, Santos Laguna, Pumas and even Querétaro, so those could be their most likely rivals.
Although it is worth mentioning that if he goes down steps in the table, he could also face a team in the area between 5 and 8, so his second block of possible rivals in case of loss of position would also be Pachuca, Leon and tigers.
