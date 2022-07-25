This week there is a double date in Mexican soccer. In the middle of the week, Deportivo Cruz Azul will face Atlético de San Luis on the corresponding day 5 as a visitor from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, the duel will be this Tuesday, July 26 at 9:05 p.m.
The Celeste Machine comes from equalizing 2-2 against Puebla on date 4 and hopes to win again in what could be the last game of Santiago Gimenez with the team if he does not announce his signing before with the Feyenoord of the eredivisie.
It seems that the third and possibly last signing for La Noria’s squad has closed his deal with the club, the Argentine central defender Ramiro Funes Mori would arrive this week at the institution, after passing through the al nssir from Saudi Arabia.
His contract with the sky-blue team would be for one year with the option to extend it longer. So it is expected that he will see activity until date 7 of the tournament.
Last weekend against the Strip, the ‘little boy‘ He was able to score a double of goals and was able to reach five goals in four matches in the current Apertura 2022 tournament, so against the potosinos he could live his last commitment as a cement player before leaving for Europe.
Blue Cross Alignment (4-4-2) | Sebastian Jurado; Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Julio César Domínguez, Alejandro Mayorga; Erick Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi, Ángel Romero; Uriel Antuna and Santiago Giménez.
