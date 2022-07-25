There is TOTAL agreement for the defender Ramiro Funes Mori to be a new REINFORCEMENT of #Blue Cross 🇲🇽, the club gave financial compensation to #AlNassr 🇸🇦 for the link to be terminated, the contract will be for one year with the option to extend.

— -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) July 23, 2022