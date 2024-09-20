Cruz Azul Football Club received a hard blow midweek on Matchday 8, after losing 3-1 on their visit to Atlético de San Luis, thus losing their undefeated record in the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
However, they will have to overcome it and focus on what is coming, because this Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium they will receive Club Deportivo Guadalajara on Matchday 9.
Unfortunately, they could have up to three starting absences for this match, this is due to the fact that Gonzalo Piovi will not be present, after having been expelled, in addition, Jorge Sanchez and Giorgios Giakoumakis are in doubt, after his cut eyebrow and muscle pain, respectively.
The technical team headed by Martin Anselmi will not be able to count on a full team, so he would have to delay Luis Romo as a central as well as Erik Lirafurthermore, in case that Jorge Sanchez don’t start the captain Rivero could start on the right side and in case the Greek attacker does not start or does not play, the attack could be occupied by Mateo Levy I Angel Sepulveda.
Kevin Mier; Rodolfo Rotondi, Willer Ditta, Luis Romo, Erik Lira; Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Andrés Montaño, Mateo Levy; Giorgos Giakoumakis.
