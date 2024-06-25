In recent days, news has emerged about the interest of the Monterrey Football Club and the Toluca Sports Club in the services of the multifunctional Argentine midfielder of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Carlos Rotondi and this situation has put the celestial board in check, as they will have to weigh the pros and cons of his possible departure.
And the player is a fundamental part of the coach’s scheme Martin Anselmi due to all the responsibilities he assumes on the court and clearly takes it into consideration for his group.
However, for the club it is a sea of emotions, given that, as already explained, he is an essential player for the coaching staff, likewise, he has earned the affection of the fans for his dedication and quality on the field, however, It is attractive to be able to sell the player to free up an NFM place since they do not have any more, after the signing of Giorgos Giakoumakis.
In this way, by completing the sale of Rotondo, it could bring another quality signing for the start of the Liga MX and Leagues Cup 2024without the need to leave unregistered Gabriel Fernandezwho could recover at some point in this last half of the year after his injury.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the newspaper reporter RECORD, Iliany Aparicioassured that from the player’s environment they revealed what their position is regarding this scenario: “If it is favorable for all parties it could be, but it is difficult for it to happen,” he explained.
It must be remembered that the 27-year-old player has a current contract with the Celeste Machine until the summer of 2026 and his market value is 3.50 million eurosbut it must be mentioned that the club signed the player for 3.90 million euros in July 2022, so they will have to receive a great offer to want to get rid of their player.
#Cruz #Azuls #position #interest #Rayados #Toluca #Carlos #Rotondi
Leave a Reply