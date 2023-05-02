Deportivo Cruz Azul will play the Mexican soccer playoffs next weekend against the red and black Atlas in search of advancing to the quarterfinals, however, the cement team does not lose sight of what will be the next contest and that is Ricardo Ferretti He wants to build his squad from scratch once his participation in this tournament is over and the board of directors works early to fulfill his wishes.
For this reason, one of the areas that is most intended to be reinforced due to the fact that it has had many problems is the defense, for this reason, carlos salcedo It emerged as one of the options that ‘Tuca’ would seek for his defense, since he already knows him perfectly.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
However, despite the rumors that have emerged in recent weeks, according to information from Fernando Esquivelthe Machine has already started talks with Necaxa for the pass or loan of the Uruguayan defense, Augustine Oliveros.
oliveros he is a youth squad of racing club from Uruguay and came to Mexican soccer in 2021. During this Clausura 2023 he was one of the most outstanding elements of the Rayos by participating in the 17 games in all of them as a starter, in addition, contributing with two goals to the cause.
According transfer marktthe 24-year-old Uruguayan has a value of 3 million dollars in the market, so the Machine would have to offer an offer similar to its value or try to reduce its price by offering another item that it will have as transferable.
#Cruz #Azuls #plan #case #signing #Carlos #Salcedo #finalized
Leave a Reply