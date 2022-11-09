This Tuesday, November 8, Deportivo Cruz Azul officially began its preparation for Clausura 2023, after the first team reported to the first training session in the afternoon. Meanwhile, it is known that the management and technical staff of the Machine are still working on the configuration of what will be the new template for the next contest.
Once signed to an interior and midfielder with the arrival of Ramiro Carrera Y Augusto Lottithe sky-blue institution is looking for two positions in particular: a center forward and a central defender and in this way, in recent hours, the Machine’s interest in the services of a central defender who stands out given his background in Mexican soccer transcended.
“Luis Fernando León, Ecuadorian central defender of Atlético de San Luis, is an option to reinforce Cruz Azul. There is interest and El Potro likes it. Nothing closed, but I have confirmed interest in him”, he told the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteoreporter for TUDN specialized in news of the cement group.
It should be noted that the candidate approaches the needs of Raul Gutierrez. However, it is noteworthy that Louis Ferdinand Leon lacks a very special characteristic that the ‘Foal‘ has manifested: “We are looking for a left-handed profile, a central defender on the left”. And in that sense, he highlights that the Ecuadorian has a straight profile.
In this aspect, it would be thought that the Machine would not look for a central defender on the left in the current winter market and that they would bet on giving continuity to louis abramwho would remain in the team on the condition of being a substitute, but the option of keeping the Peruvian makes the team exceed the number of Untrained in Mexico.
Notably, Louis Ferdinand Leon He arrived at Atlético de San Luis in 2020 and gradually established himself as one of the most regular players on the team; In total, the 29-year-old South American defender has played 43 games with the Potosinos within Aztec football and it was in the past Apertura 2022 where he has been able to play the most games, with a total of 14 games, all of them as a starter, where he clearly has been able to consolidate as an important element in the Potosi institution.
