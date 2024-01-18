In the last few hours, the departure of Juan Escobar from Cruz Azul was confirmed one hundred percent and this opens room to sign a new defender. The idea of the machine is to return Carlos Salcedo to the squad to fill the center, but on the right side, there is still a need, since they are improvising with both Rivero and Huescas, something that those in the country's capital want put an end to it by seeking Jorge Sánchez's return to Liga MX.
León Lecanda reports that Cruz Azul has put a formal offer on Ajax's table for the purchase of Jorge Sánchez in exchange for 4.5 million dollars.
This offer is to the liking of the Dutch team, and if the full-back of the Mexican team authorizes the signing, then the club from the Netherlands will seek to finish the loan of its player with Porto in order to complete his sale. It is expected that this week the movement will be closed, everything depends on Jorge's position and his final response.
Cruz Azul started the market explosively. Iván Alonso, thanks to the enormous connections he has, had no complications in closing signings in the south of the continent, the problem for the manager has been facing the local market, since it is clear that the machine continues to require parts and there are no more places from abroad open. That is why the reinforcements must be Mexican and these movements are being a total headache for the manager.
