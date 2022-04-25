Here are the five mistakes Machine in the match:

The first 45 minutes of Machine They were sad because they could not generate any danger in front of the Argentine’s goal Marcelo Baroverojust a shot from the Uruguayan Christian Tabo at 27′ which was weak and at the hands of the goalkeeper.

The charrúa was the one who tried the most on the part of the celestial, while Uriel Antuna He was never fine when it came to sending centers and the Paraguayan Angel Romero gave one of his most discreet performances.

In addition to this, the approach of the Peruvian coach John Reynoso was not offensive, because he was only Tabó to the front, without being precisely a nominal ‘9’.

The first half had practically nothing, however, the Las Tunas they surprised at the end of it, right on the aggregate, with the complacency of the light blue defense and the goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado.

In three quarters of the field, the Venezuelan John Murillo looked up, saw that Chavez He asked for the ball, he took a cross line and before the eyes of the defenders and the goalkeeper’s bad start, the side from Potosí sent the ball into the nets.

Alexander Mayorga was one of the main culprits because he saw how Chavez got between them and did not follow him, without Adrian Aldrete I could reach it and Jury being easily avoided.

Blue Cross started very well at home in the championship, as they defeated Xolos Y Juarezhowever, since Date 5 it became anything but a strength and that’s bad news for the rest of the semester.

Those led by the bobblehead they were later outclassed at home by Necaxa, Santos Laguna, Puebla, Chivas Y saint Louiswinning only Cougars Y Atlas.

The locality and the shelter of its people have not been enough for Machine can fuel and the most worrying thing is that they close the regular phase against America in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

The outside #Reynoso is heard in the ?️ Azteca. pic.twitter.com/dcaaW7Iy8L – Blue Cross my Only Love (@Roberto95017108) April 25, 2022

With the good closing America, Chivas Y Necaxathose of La Noria had to add three points to be able to stay in league direct, apart it would have surpassed Puebla Y Atlasthird and fourth respectively.

However, they failed in their objective and now they are also surpassed by the America which has 25, without forgetting that it can be moved further down because it only takes one unit from the Guadalajara, scratched, Ray Y saint Louis.

Therefore, the Young Classic It will be of the utmost importance in their aspirations, a meeting where they will have to leave everything, apart from that they must improve a lot otherwise they will not give much to talk about in the final stretch, be it a playoff or a Fiesta Grande.

REYNOSO WITH BLUE CROSS? ? Achievements: Liga MX, Champion of Champions, record of 12 games won, a leadership with 41 points ❌ Failures: 2 Concachampions lost, Apertura 2021 without Liguilla, a Champions Cup lost. This tournament is vital for the Peruvian ? @Migue_luk pic.twitter.com/2CoN1EV1Zv – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 25, 2022

Since Date 10 when they defeated 2-1 Cougarsthe sky blue have not been able to score more than two annotations between the League and CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere they fell against National University.

those of Reynoso they couldn’t do as many to Pachuca, Chivas Y saint Louisbeating the red and black and to Queretaroin addition to equaling 1-1 against Mazatlan.

Without goals you can’t take wins and the reality is that although in the second half they had a slight improvement thanks to the offensive changes of the pigheadedno arrival was relevant.

Tabó tried hard, Antuna focused unsuccessfully, the twin was not in his day, Santi Gimenez did not weigh in the complement, the same as the Chilean Ivan Moraleswhile the aerial game did not work for the defenders either.