Deportivo Cruz Azul visited Santos Laguna in the Comarca Lagunera on the corresponding day 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament.
Unfortunately for the team Diego Aguirre they received a resounding 4-0 thrashing that left them on display in the defensive zone.
It was at minute 18 of the first half that the attacker of the Warriors, Javier Mail He put the locals ahead with a header in the area originating from a corner kick, the sky-blue defense left him free and without complications the Argentine scored.
Once again, the sky-blue team received one more goal originating from a corner header and the worst thing is that it was from the dressing room, starting the second half.
rafael baca Y Erik Lyra they were practically absent in the first half in which they played, so Diego Aguirre had to replace Lira for the second period, while Roof he performed poorly for most of the match.
Disastrous was the defense of the La Noria team this weekend, it was in the second half when the defense was totally exhibited by the local team, receiving three goals in less than 15 minutes to have conceded a total of four goals in the 90 minutes , having been stunned on several of the goals incredibly.
La Maquina had nine shots on goal, but only one shot was directed at the goal, so practically the danger shown to the rival was minimal, even more so when they were shaken and received four goals and could not respond with the same offensive power. Also, Angel Romero missed a penalty.
