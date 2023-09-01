The Cruz Azul Football Club and Club América will face off next Saturday, September 2, in yet another edition of the Clásico Joven. On this occasion, the Machine will be the administrative premises and they will receive the Eagles at the Azteca Stadium, who come from not being able to show their best football performance under the orders of andre jardine and that, in addition, they have suffered many casualties due to injuries and other circumstances.
The cement growers, on the other hand, for the first time this season arrive with good feelings. They come from getting their first victory in the second half of the year against Monterrey which meant, in addition to the three points, an important boost of spirits for the team Joaquin Moreno which aims to have better results after a strong restructuring in recent weeks.
However, it is not all good news. And it is that according to information from Adrian Esparza Oteo in the program The Machine Podcast, carlos salcedo He is “almost certainly” out for the Young Classic after the physical ailments he felt last weekend during the visit to Nuevo León.
According to the same source, Salcedo He has not yet been able to train with the group and his presence on Saturday is very difficult. Besides, Emanuel Villa, who was also part of the program, assured that he will not be there because it is a muscle injury. He does need more recovery time.
However, in the most recent update of information from the journalist, the player is training the pair, so he could enter the call, it will be a matter of defining the situation in the hours before the game.
After getting their first victory this semester, the La Noria team is now preparing for one of the most important games of the entire season. It will be next Saturday, September 2, when they face Club América at the Azteca Stadium starting at 9:05 p.m. (local time) on the corresponding matchday 7.
