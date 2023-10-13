What more can be said about the terrible moment that Cruz Azul is going through? Despite still having a chance of qualifying for the playoffs of the Apertura 2023 tournament, things are not looking very good and the feelings that the team leaves week after week only get worse. The cement board has done a terrible job of planning and this has permeated all levels of the institution.
According to the most recent reports, the Celeste Machine is already working on what will be its squad for Clausura 2024. It is evident that the team needs a top-level center forward, a goalkeeper, a left back and a creative. But who will lead the team for next season?
This question still does not have a concise answer. The future of Joaquín Moreno, despite the dismal results, has not been defined.
Óscar Pérez, the club’s sports director, has given his support to Moreno and has stated that he will continue to lead the La Noria team until the end of Apertura 2023.
The ‘Rabbit’ has indicated that the intention is for Moreno to continue leading the institution for Clausura 2024, although the decision will be made after carrying out an analysis of the results obtained.
A report from El Universal indicates that the objective that the board set to continue Joaquín Moreno’s project is for Cruz Azul to qualify for the league.
To achieve this objective, Cruz Azul, second to last in the general classification, would have to finish between seventh and tenth place, and advance to the league in the play-in.
The Machine has 15 points left to play for this semester, so it will have to have a practically perfect finish to aspire to be in those positions.
#Cruz #Azuls #condition #Joaquín #Moreno #continue #leading #team