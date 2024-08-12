He Blue Cross has not been fine in this Leagues Cupwell, to start with, they have not been able to win a single match in the 90 minutes and have only been able to score one goal in the three games played; however, they are already in the quarter-finals and now they have to measure themselves against the Mazatlan.
The cement group knows that they have not had the same impact as in the first weeks within the Liga MXbut Martin Anselmi He is confident that they will be able to return to their usual forcefulness and, to do so, they will need to have as many men as possible.
It should be remembered that for this contest, the sky blue team has brought the entire squad to USA; However, not everyone is registered to compete in the tournament, especially two names that have generated the greatest impact on social media.
Anselmi has the good news that it will be able to count on all the men registered for the Leagues Cupas the only “casualties” due to injury for the game against Mazatlan are those of Carlos Vargas and Gabriel Fernandezwho were already ruled out from the start of the competition.
On the one hand, the Bull Fernandez He continues to recover from a ligament injury he suffered at the beginning of last semester and although he is already training with his teammates, he has not yet received medical clearance, so his return will come in the Liga MX.
Carlos Vargas He is also coming off an injury, but it seems that he does not count for Martin Anselmiwho left him out of the call for the Leagues Cup and they are still waiting to be able to accommodate him in another team.
The match of Cruz Azul vs Mazatlancorresponding to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cupis scheduled for this Wednesday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m.in Central Mexico time.
It will be a game of again direct eliminationwith direct penalties in case of a tie in the 90 minutes, so The Machine could continue with its streak of draws and advance on penalties.
