This Saturday, August 31 at 9:10 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, the Cruz Azul Football Club will play at home against Club América in the corresponding Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament in another edition of the Young Classic.
In the case of the sky blue team led by Martin Anselmiwill have two casualties for this match, Gabriel Fernandez who is still recovering from his knee injury and will also face, for the first time, the absence due to permanent leave of Uriel Antunawho this week completed his signing with Club Tigres UANL.
This last loss was unexpected, since the ‘Sorcerer‘He had regained the confidence of the Argentine coach and was once again gaining minutes as a starter, without imagining that it would all end.
As if that were not enough, the ‘Bull‘He will not be back this semester due to a reported relapse of his injury, so we might not see him back until next year.
The defender returned to action with the U-23s and given the absences in the defence, the player could be considered to play minutes in the first team again.
This weekend, the Máquina Celeste and the Águilas will meet again after their last meeting in the final of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, where the American team won the championship after winning 2-1 on aggregate.
