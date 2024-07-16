Cruz Azul Football Club arrives at Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament as an undefeated leader after winning the first two rounds. This week is a double date and this Tuesday, July 16, the Máquina Celeste receives Club Tijuana from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium at 9:05 p.m.
Given this situation, the technical team headed by Martin Anselmi could rotate their players, since they visited Nuevo León just last weekend and this Saturday they will be back in action on Matchday 4, meaning they will play three games in eight days.
In addition, it should be remembered that they will have three casualties for these matches, Gabriel Fernandez and Carlos Vargas due to injury and Carlos Salcedo who is not taken into account since they are looking for a place for him in a new team.
The same way, Mateo Levy and Amaury Morales They will also not be available because they will compete in the U-20 Pre-World Cup with the Mexican national team, where they will seek to be part of the World Cup in the category in Chile 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Giorgios Giakoumakis He left the last match with physical discomfort, however, the Greek attacker will be available to the coaching staff to have activity,
It is worth mentioning that the presence of Uriel Antuna because his departure to Greece could be consummated with the AEK Athens and that would cause the second departure to Europe of a sky-blue player after the departure of Rodrigo Huescas to the Copenhagen from Denmark a week ago.
Possible rotations would make Andres Montano may play his first match as a starter, it is worth mentioning that the midfielder received the number 10 and there are high expectations for his performance.
#Cruz #Azuls #absences #match #Tijuana #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply