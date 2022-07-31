The Cruz Azul team faced the Rayos del Necaxa on the field of the Azteca Stadium in a match corresponding to the sixth day of the contest. The match ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Machine with a solo goal by Iván Morales (37′)
Here the 3 successes and 2 errors of the team led by coach Diego Aguirre.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Ivan Morales goal
The Chilean striker Ivan Morales He opened the scoring with a goal. The ‘Tanque’ took advantage of a stolen ball by his teammate Rafael Baca to take a powerful shot with his right foot, beating goalkeeper Luis Malagón.
Baca’s ball recoveries
One of the party men was rafael baca. The Mexican midfielder was seen repeatedly stealing balls in the middle sector of the field. He himself was responsible for the first goal of the Machine, by winning the ball after the error in the exit of the two contention of Necaxa, to immediately serve the ‘Tanque’ who put the first of the afternoon in the Azteca.
Charles Rotondi
The player Charles Rotondi It was one of the highlights of the meeting. On several occasions, the player and recent reinforcement of Cruz Azul took the ball, opened spaces and sent services such as ‘with his hand’ so that men like Antuna and Morales were fully in front of the goal.
Antuna’s fault
Minutes before the end of the first half, one of the clearest was presented to Cruz Azul via Uriel Antuna. The ‘Mexican sprinter was left in front of the goalkeeper who got rid of him with a cut, however, at that moment the space was closing and he ended up sending his shot over the necaxist door. Although seconds later the flag bearer pointed out of place.
Romero’s incredible mistake
One of the biggest mistakes that was seen in the game was that of the player Angel Romero. It was minute 83′ and the ‘Shaggy’ took advantage of his speed and threw himself into a ball to send a precise cross to Romero, who gave a strange jump sending the ball out and missing the second that would have been the sentence for those from Aguascalientes.
#Cruz #Azuls #hits #errors #win #Necaxa
Leave a Reply