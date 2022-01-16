Carlos Rodriguez He was in charge of giving three more points to the cement workers, getting his second goal of the championship.

Here is the rating for each pupil of the Peruvian John Reynoso:

It was again a quiet night for the keeper because the border players were able to do little damage up front. The sky blue captain only intervened in two plays, covering a shot from Candido Ramirez in the second half, as well as a center shot. However, he received the yellow card for playing time at 22′, an exaggerated decision by the central referee.

Thanks to the few efforts of the visitors to do damage, El Cata also had a quiet first half, although with a little more intensity in the second. He rejected several centers to the area, one of them fundamental to avoid the rival’s header in a dangerous play, making himself respected through the air.

A true warrior, the Paraguayan veteran, who earned respect in his area by winning countless aerial duels, as well as sweeps, so much so that almost until the end he began to feel cramps. Even when he adequately fulfilled his main task, he also added to finish off the corner charges to appear, although without giving the ball a good direction.

In the first half he was not very present, appearing until he was reprimanded at 31′ for a foul on Naive, but raised on very few occasions to generate danger. For the complement he continued to be focused on his work of defending. He went to 73′.

The winger endured the entire game despite constantly going up and down. At 28 ‘in an individual play caused that Joseph Esquivel was reprimanded. When Juarez He went on the attack in the second period, the U-17 world champion swept exactly and burst each ball into the area.

The celestial reinforcements do not forgive. Pass by Uriel Antuna and definition by Charly Rodríguez. The former Rayados de Monterrey player adds two goals in two games with Cruz Azul.

Again the containment gave a good match, making a good couple with Lira, defending and recovering. In the first half he was the player with the most precision in his passes. Despite his short stature, he won a number of aerial duels and solidified the midfield.

He again gave solidity to the midfield, making good coverage, recovering and being precise when it came to assisting, however, he also had his mistakes. In the first half he lost possession in the midfield which caused a counterattack that ended badly for his good luck; already in the second half the same thing happened to him ending with a shot from the Colombian Fabian Castillo. At 50 ‘he was booked for a foul on the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez. He left at 53′.

Once again he was placed as a winger, without having much generation in front, but making good coverage. For the second part, he was more encouraged to go to the front, testing the shot and even sent precise centers to the area that could not be well defined.

Without a doubt, he was the one who suffered the most in the starting eleven, since the coach decided to place him as a ‘9’, a position that he is totally unaware of. For this reason, El Quick was lost, so he tried to get on a band or go down to ask for the ball. When the first change came, he settled in better because a true ‘9’ entered, although he left at 65′.

Charly is quickly falling in love with the fans, because in just two games he has already scored two goals, which was enough to seal the victory. He entered the area in a great way to take his shot and beat Hugo Gonzalez at minute 4. After that, the intensity of the whole team decreased, as well as his, continuing with the precision when it came to giving up the ball. He was relieved at 73′.

El Brujo assisted the first goal, as he was just able to pass the ball between two defenders to connect with Charlieapart went down to recover. He tried to evade, but when he was close to doing so he received a foul. He looked better than in the first game and said goodbye at 73′.

El Cuco entered at 53′. Just as it happened with The Quick, he was left very alone in front and since the priority was to defend, even more so he was not close to the ball. He managed to make two shots that did not endanger the rival goal, but he made a good effort going down to midfield to support the recovery.

The winger made his debut at 65′. He did a good job defensively, bursting when necessary, apart from joining the attack on the instructions of the coach who was protecting the advantage.

The Venezuelan entered at 73′. You can see the desire he has to find his first goal with La Maquina, as he had a header that was saved by the goalkeeper and later a cross shot that went by.

The Shaggy saw action at 73′. He quickly compromised to try to avoid rival advances and at 75′ caused the Uruguayan to be reprimanded Maxi Olivera.

"Today the best thing was the victory, we won it with the justito. I congratulate the boys" Juan Reynoso, DT of Cruz Azul

He relieved at 73′. He was the first to put pressure on from the start, giving battle to the defenders with a shot that went high.

He relieved at 73′. He was the first to put pressure on from the start, giving battle to the defenders with a shot that went high.