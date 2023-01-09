Here is the rating for each sky blue footballer:

If it weren’t for the sky-blue captain, La Máquina would have been thrashed from the first half, since it managed to deflect three attempts by the Argentine Carlos Valenzuelaas well as the also Argentine titi rodriguez. In the snap again he said no to Marmoset and to the Chilean Joaquin Montecinos.

The Argentinian defender’s penalty Lisandro Lopez he came close to stopping him. Without a doubt, he was the best of the match.

Jesús Corona registered four key interventions in seven shots on goal for Tijuana in the first half.

In the first half he must have given him a headache because the border attackers were a real nuisance. In the same way, he was attentive to reject and to the aerial game because in the one-on-one it was difficult for him.

For the complement it improved, but that was due to the facilities that the rival offered by backing down from the initial whistle.

Like all the defense, he was constantly under pressure in the first half, until he made a mistake when trying to clear.

For the second period everything calmed down and even went to 60 ‘.

Although he also had his problems, he was able to get in the way in a good way when they were looking for the passing game and anticipated some passes.

In the plugin he went on to play as a right back without demanding too much.

He was outplayed in the first half, barely able to steal a few balls.

Given the lack of possession, it was difficult to connect with the attack.

Without any weight in the match. If asked if he was present, some might say no.

He gets a six because he was the perpetrator of the penalty against him by stomping on valenzuela in the area, which he took advantage of lysander to mark.

In the complement he began to function as a left back, having more presence in the rival area, without forgetting that he always provides defensive support.

Charly Rodríguez's pass and what Nacho Rivero let go!!!

xolos 1-0

Disappeared during the entire first half, since they did not harm Tijuana.

At least it should be noted that he was smart to delay the ball and give the assist in the goal of Charlie.

Although he was the one who tried the most of the attackers in the first half, he could do little and took a yellow card in added time in the first period.

For the second, the Argentine appeared continuously with his overflows, trying one-on-one, until he was finally able to send the diagonal line that culminated in the goal.

Almost at the end, he repeated the formula, but unfortunately the ball did not enter the net. He also had a lot of defensive sacrifice.

The Uruguayan was never able to overcome his rivals in the first half. In the second he continued without generating, for which he abandoned at 60 ‘.

THE XI OF THE BLUE CROSS

The Ecuadorian did not have a good game either. He couldn’t outwit and the most dangerous thing he managed was a header that Victor Guzman managed to save on the line. Then came a shot that was too high. He left at 60 ‘.

He entered at 60 ‘. Simple task for the defender, who came across when necessary, but he wasn’t so harassed either because Xolos backed down.

The other savior of the team. Charlie He entered at 60′ and immediately the celestial dynamics changed because they were better accommodated to be able to step on the rival area.

The national team took a strong right hand that could not stop tono rodriguez and he was close to the double, but the post and the goalkeeper told him no.

GOOOOOOOOOL BLUE CROSS! The Machine ALREADY EQUATED IT! Charlie Rodriguez

The Uruguayan saw action at 60′. He prowled the area and despite that, he went down to support the defensive issue.

At 89′ he almost got a penalty after being hit by a rival.

He stepped onto the field at 88′, receiving a yellow at 90+3 for a strong tackle. Little could be shown.