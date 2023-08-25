When the trainer of the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross It was still Ricardo, the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, one of the first names that were heard to reinforce the attack of the cement growers was that of the Argentine forward of the Pumas de la UNAM, Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
The player was to Ricardo’s taste. So much so that it was commented that he preferred him over the Brazilian Hispanic Willian José, who came as a regular starter at Betis and who has a great tour of European football. However, the possibility slowly cooled down, to the point that the press stopped talking about it and the signing remained, at that moment, a “thank you, but no”.
Although there were negotiations, to a certain extent advanced between the Machine and the Pumas to close the pass, this would be more to the liking of the then coach Ricardo el ‘Tuca’ Ferretti than of the board, therefore, as soon as Ricardo left, they put a point end of the negotiation and continued in search of their number nine player.
The problem is that we are about to start matchday number six of the Mexican championship and Cruz Azul is still unable to sign their center forward, so they would not look badly on resuming talks with the Pumas player, who, by the way, By the way, nothing is going well with those led by Antonio the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed.
It is said that there would already be an offer on the table. What Cruz Azul would offer the cougars an exchange for Christian Tabó, and the Unamites are evaluating this possibility, since Juan Ignacio Dinenno does not fully fit the needs of the ‘Turco’, and Tabó is a player who has interested him since he led Rayados.
