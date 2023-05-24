Most of the teams MX League They are already planning their campuses for the next season. The directives are defining the losses, the probable registrations and even the exchanges that they will make to reinforce themselves for the Opening 2023.
It’s no secret that Blue Cross seeks to restructure its workforce for the next semester. The Celestial Machine failed in the Clausura 2023 and will seek to reinvent itself. For this, the directive will be supported by Ricardo Ferretti; the Brazilian strategist will have direct influence to decide who comes and who leaves.
The cement growers have several players on their agenda, but they have not yet confirmed any hiring. In the last few hours, a rumor has gained strength that places jonathan rodriguez back in the Celestial Machine.
It is true that the celestial fans keep great memories of one of the figures that gave them the ninth, but how feasible is their possible return to La Noria?
The Uruguayan winger is currently a member of the America club and it seems unlikely that he will leave the squad in the summer market. ‘Cabecita’ was an important element in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 since he scored five goals and gave three assists.
In the league he scored another goal.
‘Cabecita’ has a contract with América until mid-2026 and its approximate market value is 6.5 million dollars. According to the most recent reports, the Uruguayan would not be contemplated to integrate the transferable list of America.
To this we must add that Rodríguez did not end his relationship with the Cruz Azul board of directors on the best terms. After winning the title with the Machine, ‘Cabecita’ pressured the club to allow him to leave.
Barely a semester after leaving La Noria, Rodríguez returned to Liga MX to play with América, the hated rival.
Jaime Ordiales, then sports president of Cruz Azul, mentioned that they did not try to bring the Uruguayan winger back due to the high cost of his transfer and his salary. It seems that these conditions have not changed, so it is unlikely, if not impossible, a return of ‘Cabecita’ this summer.
