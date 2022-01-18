Several of the figures of the Cruz Azul title have finished their cycle within the club, while other players are close to leaving the machine, it seems that once the much-desired league championship has been achieved, several players of the machine consider that they fulfilled and they entered an area where what they wanted most was to leave the team.
One of the pieces that will soon leave Cruz Azul is the Argentine Pol Fernández, who received special permission from the Celeste’s board and coaching staff to travel to Argentina and resolve off-field issues, although the player has not been entirely loyal and In his expedition through his country, he has taken the opportunity to meet with people from Boca Juniors and negotiate his next arrival at the club.
Although Fernández can already negotiate as a free agent, Boca Juniors would have to notify the machine that they are already in talks with the player, according to what FIFA establishes, however, the Argentine club has skipped these formalities and is already working on seducing the creator from Cruz Azul to join in the summer or if the opportunity arises in this same winter market. In La Noria they expected more professionalism from the footballer, which has not happened.
