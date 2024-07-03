Following the request of Carlos Salcedo to abandon Blue Cross For personal reasons, the board of directors Machine has begun the search for a guarantee center, which can replace the Titan in the sky-blue rearguard, one of the best since the arrival of Martin Anselmi.
This news has come as a surprise to Diego Alonso, as central defenders were not a priority among his possible signings for this summer, so they have had to go out and look for possible replacements for the Mexican footballer.
To the surprise of many, the solution seems to be in Guadalajarabecause everything points to the fact that Blue Cross will try to rescue a defender who is precisely going through his last days at Verde Valle and who was already looking for a club this summer.
The player in question is Antonio Brisenowho is now wanted by the Blue Cross and who has been looking for a change of scenery for weeks, as he has been placed on the transfer market by the Chivas.
The 30-year-old defender is seen as the most affordable option for the cement team, as he does not have a high market value and all parties would be interested in the transfer, as the Briseño Chicken I was looking for a team that would continue competing for titles.
This was announced by the journalist of TV Azteca SportsOmar Villarreal, who wrote on his social networks that, “in response to Carlos Salcedo’s request to leave the team, Blue Cross has on its list of options the Briseño Chicken. We will see”.
Just a couple of days ago, Carlos Salcedo He received the news that his sister had been a victim of violence in Mexico City and was murdered, so the footballer’s goal is to leave Mexico during this same transfer window.
In accordance with ESPNthe intention is that he can reach foreign football, so the main destinations are in the MLS and in South American football, where there would apparently be interest from some Brazilian clubs.
