Antuna’s last tournament with the machine was brilliant, not for nothing did he win the scoring title despite not being a natural center forward. Therefore, with the arrival of high-quality signings, it was expected that the Mexican could even raise his level this semester with better talent around him, however, Uriel sought his exit from Cruz Azul to go to Europe after being excited by AEK of Greece, a possibility that has played very against the former Chivas player.
After his return to La Noria, following his adventure with the Mexican National Team in the Copa America, Antuna has not been a starter with the club as the club was negotiating his transfer to Greece. Once the move fell through, Anselmi lost confidence in the Mexican, he has him as a permanent substitute and also, he is not one of the first options for a change. It seems that the outlook will not improve soon for the winger, as at the management level they have their mind set on his total sale in the next market.
Antuna showed little commitment to the machine and that will be paid for in spades, therefore, the board has in mind to close his sale in the winter market at all costs, regardless of whether his destination is Europe or Liga MX, the intention is to complete his transfer and get a few million to invest in the signing of a younger and better level winger, since Uriel has suffered a serious drop in performance.
#Cruz #Azul #intentions #sell #Uriel #Antuna
