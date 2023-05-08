Deportivo Cruz Azul was eliminated from the Clausura 2023 tournament in the playoffs after losing 0-1 against Atlas, for which its failure was confirmed and now the board plans to clean up and assemble the team to the liking of Ricardo Ferrettito start the new sports project from scratch.
According to the newspaper THISthe board of directors and the cement coaching staff have already defined the first six casualties of the team and it is that they would not come into consideration, above all for the taste of the coach and would be José Martínez, Jordan Silva, Christian Tabó, Michael Estrada, Iván Morales and Gonzalo Carneiro.
However, these first casualties would not necessarily be the only ones, but the first, because according to the same source there are still players on a tightrope and they could leave the club as in the cases of Jesus Corona, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Rafael Baca and Ramiro Carrera.
Just as a cleanup is coming in the sky-blue squad and several casualties are coming, the club will renew each line and it is that, in addition to giving youngsters from the quarry the opportunity, new elements will also come.
At the moment, there has been talk that for the central defense, the Brazilian, Matheus Doria, would be one of the candidates, as well as carlos salcedo. The same way Jesus Duenas It would be another possible reinforcement and it is that the ‘Tuca‘ He knows him perfectly and he has his full confidence.
While, for the attack according to TUDNthe Colombian Julian Quinones is another to the liking of ferretti to reinforce the Machine, although it must be taken into account that the South American has also sounded to reinforce the cream-blue team.
