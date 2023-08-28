Which Blue Cross lived last Sunday on the pitch of the BBVA stadium, not even the most optimistic fan would have imagined it. They arrived as basements and faced the only team that remained undefeated so far in the 2023 Apertura tournament: the Rayados de Monterrey.
They had never won a league game at that stadium and they had not known a victory for four months. Did they offer them a draw? They would happily sign it. However, Joaquin Moreno drew the perfect match. He completely won the tactical game against Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz, always led the match in his favor and won a game that meant pure oxygen for his team.
Now it’s time to face the eagles of america in a game that, in short, has enough potential to change everything. A victory against those from Coapa would fill the coaching staff and the players with confidence, but losing it would be to spoil what was obtained just yesterday.
Until a few days ago, no one would bet a single peso for the triumph of the Machine. Now, however, there are a couple of arguments that could play in favor of the cement growers. First? What was shown on the field yesterday, in addition to the boost of spirit that comes from beating a club like Monterrey. The second? The absences with which America will arrive at the young classic.
André Jardine has suffered a lot when it comes to the defensive apparatus. He has spoken with his executives to request the signing of a quality central defender, but he has still not arrived and we are days away from closing records.
As if that were not enough, in the match against Cruz Azul we will see an even weaker cream-blue squad from midfield to the back, as André Jardine could not count on Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres or Kevin Álvarez. Therefore, the strategist will be forced to move his pieces and improvise in an area of the court where they were already having a hard time.
This will undoubtedly play in favor of Cruz Azul, who will surely take advantage of this important advantage in the duel against América.
