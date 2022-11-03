Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine is working on what will be its new template for Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez who will have the opportunity to direct the sky-blue team for the first time from the beginning and the cement dome is in charge of polishing the ranks of the first team to meet the objectives of Clausura 2023.
From the outset, the Mexico City team would have almost tied up what will be its first signing in this winter market, it is the 29-year-old Argentine midfielder, Ramiro Carreraan element that would arrive from the Atletico Tucuman of Argentine soccer.
According to information from the journalist, Adriano Savallithe albiceleste team will sell 50% of the player’s pass and the Machine will give him a contract for the next three years.
In the most recent update, the same source revealed that there is already a verbal agreement between the Aztec club and the soccer player, and before making his trip to Mexico on November 8, he will have to stamp his signature electronically to have his contract until December. of 2025.
This will not be the midfielder’s first experience in foreign soccer, as he previously played in Chile, being a youth squad for the Arsenalhas also played in Gym, Spanish Union Y Atletico Tucuman.
