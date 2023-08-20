🚨🎽 Club Puebla is on track to sign Christian Tabó, Cruz Azul.

🔴 Agreement between Clubs for a 1-year assignment with a purchase option.

🔴 Puebla is already negotiating with Agent/Player on personal terms, Cruz Azul gave freedom for it. The Machine will NOT absorb any % of… pic.twitter.com/r1vUOawT2H

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 19, 2023