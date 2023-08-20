Uruguayan soccer player Christian Tabó arrived at the Blue Cross Celestial Machine in December 2021, from the Puebla Camoteros. Rayados del Monterrey It was another of the teams interested in the player, but the cementers won the game over the northerners.
With Cruz Azul, Christian Tabó played more than forty games and only scored three goals. The same amount that Alemao achieved at the time, for example, but only in ten games. The poor harvest of goals and the low level of play shown by the Uruguayan, has made Cruz Azul decide to send him on loan to Puebla, according to what is said. There is talk of a year with an option to buy, in a negotiation that would already be quite advanced.
Given the imminent departure of the soccer player, even though it was in the interest of Joaquín Moreno that the player stay in the Machine, the cement board would be looking to reinforce itself with a Mexican. And among the possible candidates, a player from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, which, in the last few hours, various sources have confirmed will no longer continue with the Sacred Flock.
It’s about Isaac: the ‘Bunny’ Brizuela. Who achieved important things with Chivas, such as the double in 2017 and CONCACAF in 2018. He is currently thirty-two years old, however, and has lost ground within the starting lineup in the fight for ownership, this in part due to to various injuries that have depleted him in recent years.
Veljko Paunovic would no longer be counting on him for this 2023 Opening tournament, so Cruz Azul would have the free way to negotiate it. Although the priority for the cement growers continues to be to sign a center forward, they wouldn’t see it as a bad idea to reinforce the Mexican squad with an experienced player like ‘Bunny’ Brizuela.
#Cruz #Azul #Chivas #attacker #imminent #departure #Christian #Tabó
Leave a Reply