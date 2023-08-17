The Sky Machine could see its outlook even darker in the future. One of his best players, Charly Rodríguez, would be close to going out to European football. However, it is not all bad news because apparently they would already have his replacement.
Cruz Azul is close to closing the signing of Argentine winger Pablo Solari, according to the portal Let’s go Cruz Azul. Solari, 20, currently plays for River Plate in Argentina, where he has been one of the team’s figures in recent seasons.
The player is a quick and skilled winger, who can play on the wings or as a midfielder. He is a good dribbler and has a good shot. He is also a good assistant, and has provided several assists in recent years.
Solari would be a great signing for Cruz Azul, as he would give the team more attacking depth. The player is also young and has a lot of potential, so he could be a key player in the team for many years.
Solari’s signing is expected to become official in the coming days. The player would come to Cruz Azul for a figure close to 5 million dollars.
With the signing of Solari, Cruz Azul would be reinforced for the rest of the Apertura 2023. Thus, Solari would be a key piece to achieve the goal of lifting the bad step.
Who is Pablo Solari?
Pablo Solari was born on January 11, 2001 in San Luis, Argentina. He began his career in the youth ranks of River Plate, but did not have opportunities in the first team. In 2019 he was transferred to Colo-Colo, where he quickly became one of the team’s figures and then returned to River.
With Colo-Colo, Solari has won two Chilean Primera División championships, a Chilean Cup and a Chilean Super Cup. He has also been international with the Argentine under-20 team.
Solari is a fast and skilful player, who can play on the wings or as a midfielder. He is a good dribbler and has a good shot. He is also a good assistant, and has provided several assists in recent years.
#Cruz #Azul #preparing #replacement #Charly #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply