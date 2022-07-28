Things are not quite right at Cruz Azul. They are currently in the worst start to the tournament since Clausura 2017, but the board could give their fans a joy with the next signing.
According to Agus Chávez, a TUDN reporter, the Machine is in negotiations with the striker, Diego Costa.
Costa, 33 years old, does not have a team and can sign with the light-blue club without any complications. Likewise, it should be remembered that in the attack they were decimated by the departure of Santiago Giménez to Feyenoord.
Costa played for Atlético Mineiro in 2021. He participated in 15 games where he scored four goals, but he did not find the rhythm he was looking for.
Previously, he had two stages at Atlético de Madrid, he also went through Chelsea, Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid, Albacete, Celta de Vigo, Sporting de Braga and FC Penafiel.
He has 12 titles adding national and international. Likewise, he was the top scorer in the Copa del Rey in 2013 and in 2015 he was in the ideal team of the Premier League.
With the end of July just around the corner, there is still plenty of time for Cruz Azul to finalize the signing of the Spanish nationalized attacker.
However, just because there’s time doesn’t mean you should take it easy. With the departure of Giménez, Iván Morales and Gonzalo Carneiro remained in the lead, both with more doubts than certainties. In addition, the sale of Santi meant that they let five goals go so far in the competition.
Therefore, Jaime Ordiales and company will have to work tirelessly to sign Diego Costa and thus improve his management, which until now has not convinced a large part of the Maquinaria’s fans.
