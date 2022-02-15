The days of Juan Máximo Reynoso at the head of Cruz Azul could be numbered. According to numerous journalistic reports, after the departure of Álvaro Dávila and the return of Jaime Ordiales to the Celeste Machine, the Peruvian coach presented his resignation from the board, however, it did not allow the strategist to leave before the commitment to Necaxa. Questioned about it, Ordiales assured that he was unaware of the information about the resignation.
The relationship between the manager and the technical director is not the best. Reynoso, who got the coveted ninth star with Cruz Azul in the Guardianes 2021 tournament, could leave the club sooner rather than later. According to information from Azteca Deportes, despite the support that Ordiales gave to Reynoso’s management, the cement board is already looking for a replacement for the Peruvian. This report indicates that the next coach of the Machine could come from Major League Soccer (MLS).
The name of Matías Almeyda sounds again with force to take the reins of Cruz Azul. ‘El Pelado’ was one of the strongest candidates to take over the capital club after the departure of Robert Dante Siboldi, but the board opted for Reynoso. Given the possible departure of the Peruvian coach, Almeyda is one of the options contemplated by people in long pants at La Noria.
The plan would be to bring “Pelado” to this same Clausura 2022 tournament. There are still different aspects to be resolved to ensure the Argentine’s arrival at the Celeste Machine. In his last public statements, Matías Almeyda made clear his intention to leave the San José Earthquakes for the 2022 MLS season.
Some reports indicate that both managers and players of the Californian club have tried to convince the strategist to continue in the institution, but so far there is nothing definite about his future. Almeyda had a great step in Liga MX with Chivas de Guadalajara, a club with which he won a league title, a Concacaf Champions League, two Copa MX and a Supercopa MX.
#Cruz #Azul #replacement #Juan #Reynoso #sights
Leave a Reply