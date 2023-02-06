Deportivo Cruz Azul commanded by Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez These first five dates of the Clausura 2023 tournament did not start in a good way, as they have recorded three consecutive defeats and only one draw, since they have matchday 1 pending, and occupy the penultimate position in the standings, only surpassing Mazatlán FC.
In this way, the continuity of the Mexican coach on the sky-blue bench has been questioned, since the situation is not at all pleasant for the cement environment.
“A team like Cruz Azul generates this type of scenario, which is gestated for good reason, because when a team does not have results, they always start talking about nameswas what he said Colt Gutierrez Saturday at a press conference.
In this way, this Sunday a new candidate appeared to relieve the position of coach of the Machine. Not even 24 hours have passed since the defeat against the UANL Tigers, when yet another name emerged to replace ‘Potro’.
According to the newspaper columnist RECORD, The Sniper, on his Twitter account, the change on the bench is practically a fact. “Blue Nation… I know they are desperate due to the crisis… Here come the changes, from the other side of the pond…”, he pointed out.
“The celestial board is already negotiating to change the strategist Raúl Gutiérrez for a ‘European’ option. The choice of relief on the cement bench is made, the times still need to be defined, since the high heavenly plane analyzes if it is for the beginning of the following week or they wait for El Potro to face the duel with Toluca, to later make the change. But what is done, is done, ”he assured.
The one chosen to replace Raul Gutierrez is an old acquaintance of the celestial group: Juan Francisco Palenciaa 49-year-old Mexican coach who currently works as a commentator for Fox Sports and that he was also part of the club as a footballer.
“Francisco Palencia has already put his proposal to direct La Máquina. Palencia would have the opportunity to lead his fourth team in Mexican soccer, after having made his debut as a coach with Pumas, Lobos BUAP and Mazatlán, ”said the outlet.
For several weeks, Francisco Palencia he was placed in the options of Cruz Azul to occupy the position of sports director; however, as the days went by, the option was discarded. And months before, the option of his arrival as technical director was also opened, replacing the Uruguayan, Diego Aguirre.
In this way, the former cement soccer player had no problem accepting that he was willing to return to the Cruzazulina institution. “I grew up in Cruz Azul, I developed there, we gave each other a lot. And now that I am in the process of being a coach, obviously I would love to lead a team like Cruz Azul”, indicated Palencia.
