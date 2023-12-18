While on the field of the Azteca stadium the Águilas del América were celebrating their fourteenth title, thus establishing themselves as the most winners in the history of national football, the Blue Cross Celestial Machinewho had a nightmare semester in which they could not even dream of a ticket to the league, would have loved their new coach.
This is Martín Anselmi: former Independiente del Valle strategist, who will seek to help the cement producers in their relentless search to recover ground in national football.
Directing Independiente del Valle, Martín Anselmi knew what it was like to win the South American Cup, beating the legendary Sao Paulo of Brazil 2-0, in October 2022.
With this result, Martin Anselmi became the second coach to win an international title for the Ecuadorian team, a feat previously achieved by the Spanish Miguel Ángel Ramírez.
In November of that same year, Martín Anselmi returned to the Olympic tour with Independiente del Valle, this time in the tournament corresponding to the Ecuadorian cup, which he won after beating October 9 Fútbol Club 3-1.
On February 11, 2023, he won his third title with Independiente del Valle, after beating Sociedad Deportiva Aucas by a score of 3-0, a victory that allowed those from Valle to win the Ecuadorian Super Cup.
Finally, in February 2023 Martín Anselmi won the South American Cup Winners' Cup with Independiente del Valle, after beating Flamengo of Brazil 5-4, in a round of honeycombs. Duel held in the legendary Maracaná stadium.
With this poster, the strategist arrives at Mexican soccer, seeking to bring joy to a club that a few days ago forgot to smile.
