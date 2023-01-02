One of Cruz Azul’s pending matters, in addition to the long-awaited Liga MX title, is the construction of its own stadium. La Máquina Celeste has already met its first objective, after winning the Guardianes 2021 title, but the cement fans are still eager to have their own venue, after playing their home games in recent years at the Azteca Stadium, home of América, one of his greatest sports rivals.
In November 2020, there was talk of a project for the new Cruz Azul stadium, which would be built in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, and would have a capacity for 50,000 people, with an investment of one billion dollars. However, in subsequent interviews, Víctor Velázquez, the club’s president, mentioned that the priority is to build the new home of the Máquina Celeste in Mexico City.
Since his arrival at the leadership of Cruz Azul, Velázquez has affirmed that one of the main objectives of his management is the construction of the new house of the Machine. According to recent statements by the manager, the works should begin in 2024. However, it has not yet been determined on which site the arena will be built.
According to information from the newspaper El Universal, to build its new stadium, Cruz Azul needs to have sufficient capital, so the cooperative needs to recover the plant in Jasso, Hidalgo, which is under the control of an opposition group within the organization.
