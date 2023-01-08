Ignacio Rivero was acquired by Cruz Azul after his time on loan within the club, the Uruguayan became a key player for the celestials to end the drought for the Liga MX title. The celestials paid Xolos de Tijuana around 5 million dollars for the transfer of who was a key player in the eleven of the then coach of the La Noria team, Juan Reynoso.
However, with the passing of the tournaments, the sporting level of ‘Nacho’ has fallen hand in hand with the sports loss of the club, although, that does not mean that he is in a bad moment, because with everything and that he is not the same of the semester of the title, he continues to be one of the players of the squad of the capital that makes the most difference on the field of play, which is why in Cruz Azul, the board of directors is already working on the armoring of the all-terrain and they are looking for its renewal.
León Lecanda from ESPN affirms that the negotiations between the footballer and the club have begun and the desire of both parties is to reach an agreement as soon as possible, since both are comfortable with each other. Although this renewal attempt is expected to come to fruition, surely Rivero will not have to worry if the light blue ones do not convince him, since there are several from Liga MX interested in his services and one of them, and from several years ago, are the tigers.
