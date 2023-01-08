THEY WORK RENEWAL 🫱🏼‍🫲🏽

📄 Rivero has 6 months left on his contract, so the board of directors and the player will have a meeting to discuss the renewal, according to ESPN’s León Lecanda.

🐯 Attentive tigers, since he is one of his pretenders, and being able to have him at zero cost would be better for him. pic.twitter.com/tNMXVKavFs

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 7, 2023