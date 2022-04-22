The Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament is not yet over and the teams are already thinking about the next semester. In this sense, a soccer player from Atlético de San Luis has aroused the interest of two of the most powerful and historic teams in the Mexican first division. According to multiple journalistic reports, both América and Cruz Azul are interested in signing Germán Berterame for Apertura 2022.
The 23-year-old striker, originally from Córdoba, Argentina, has had an outstanding last year with the San Luisinos and is on the radar of two teams from the capital. According to a report from the ESPN chain, the intention of Atlético de San Luis is to renew the contract of his figure, but there is still no progress in this department.
In this sense, the Celeste Machine would be very interested in hiring Berterame, especially after the departure of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and the inconsistent performance of Santiago Giménez, Iván Morales and Bryan Angulo.
In recent weeks, some media indicated that it was practically a fact that ‘Berte’ would be a Club América player. These reports indicated that the azulcrema directive would have offered a figure close to six million dollars to take over the services of the Argentine striker. This information suggested that the negotiations were well advanced and that only details were lacking to finalize the operation.
Apparently the Eagles had a strong competitor in their effort to sign Germán Berterame. The striker’s contract will end in June so, if he does not renew with San Luis, ‘Berte’ will be able to choose the best offer between America and Cruz Azul.
#Cruz #Azul #seek #steal #signing #America
Leave a Reply