Things at Cruz Azul would change for the next semester. According to the most recent journalistic reports, the Celestial Machine seeks to give a coup of authority in the winter market and will try to bring in front-line players to reinforce its squad. The cement directive would seek to reinforce the goal, the central defense, the containment media and the forward. In the last hours a candidate for the bow has sounded strong: Agustín Marchesín.
The current Celta de Vigo player is not having a very good time in LaLiga and could return to Liga MX, where he marked an era with Santos Laguna and Club América. So far there has not been a formal proposal from the sky blue team, the interest of the Machine for the 34-year-old goalkeeper is real, according to a report by journalist Héctor Huerta, from ESPN.
In the last few hours, TUDN announced that América, the club with which Marchesín won an MX League title, an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions, looked for the player in the winter market after the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to the Italian soccer. In the end, the negotiations did not advance and the return of the Argentine goalkeeper to Nido de Coapa could not materialize.
It seems that Cruz Azul and América will dispute the signing of Marchesín during the summer market. Ricardo Ferretti would consider the former Porto goalkeeper as a priority for next season. The continuity of José de Jesús Corona is not guaranteed and will be evaluated at the end of the Clausura 2023.
For his part, Fernando Ortiz would not be convinced with the work that Óscar Jiménez has done as a starter and would be waiting to see how Luis Malagón works before giving the green light to the return of ‘Marche’.
#Cruz #Azul #seek #steal #signing #América #tournament
