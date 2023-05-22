Blue Cross failed in the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. La Máquina Celeste had a terrible start this season and improved since the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti on the bench, however it was not enough to become a contender for the title and the La Noria club was eliminated in the playoffs.
For him Opening 2023, the expectation is different. It is expected that the board, with the direct involvement of ‘Tuca’, will restructure the squad to return to the forefront of Mexican soccer. In recent weeks several casualties have been confirmed, but there are still no confirmed hires.
The Machine has to be renewed in several key positions. The cementers need a goalkeeper, a left back, a top-class central defender and two forwards.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, the celestial board has in mind a soccer player from Monterey to strengthen your defensive line. The best of the case is that it would arrive free of charge at the institution.
This is Jesús Gallardo, whose contract with Rayados expires in June 2023.
According to information from reporter Fernando Esquivel, Gallardo rejected a renewal offer made to him by the Rayados board a few weeks ago. This report indicates that the player of the Mexican National Team has agreed another meeting with Monterrey to discuss the terms of his new contract.
However, in case of not reaching an agreement with the albiazules, he could negotiate as a free agent with the club of his choice.
In addition to Cruz Azul, it has been reported that Chivas de Guadalajara is also interested in signing Gallardo.
The 28-year-old winger has an approximate market value of $4.3 million. Will Monterrey manage to reach an agreement with Jesús Gallardo or will it change scenery in the summer market?
