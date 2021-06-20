The Uruguayan Nacho Rivero became one of the important players with whom Cruz Azul was able to achieve the long-awaited championship. The future of the 25-year-old is very uncertain, Well, his contract with the cement squad ends in a few days and so far no agreement has been reached with Xolos de Tijuana.
The big problem that the Cruz Azul board of directors has is the high cost that the Uruguayan has, because although before the end of the tournament it was known that the player would be bought, the club goes through a great economic problem due to the large debts that left the last directive.
In the media it has been mentioned that both directives have put an end to the negotiations, but that is a total lie because Rivero has a contract with Cruz Azul until June 30, so the board will try until the last day to reach an agreement.
The 4.5 million dollars that the border club is asking for is something that the celestial directive can hardly pay, for this reason they seek to reduce that price or pay with players. Another option that is sought is to reach a verbal agreement with the player and return to Cruz Azul in January Well, let’s remember that FIFA allows negotiations to begin with a player within 6 months of the end of his contract.
Nacho’s desire has always been to continue wearing the cement shirt, as he has become very fond of Cruz Azul: “I have become very fond of this club, with all the fans. In my mind there is only the desire to be able to give the championship to all the fans, I only think about that. I would love to become an idol of Cruz Azul, but let’s move on to step. The situation of my future is seeing my representative, My contract ends in June but there are wishes from both parties so that I can continue in Cruz Azul, I would be happy to continue here “he declared a few days ago.
The next few hours will be key to knowing the future of the Uruguayan, where the board is expected to analyze the whole situation and seek to reach an agreement with the directors of Xolos, taking into account that there are several offers for important players of Cruz Azul, and surely that would be the economic resource to pay for the purchase of Nacho Rivero.
