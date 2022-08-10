The inconsistency of Cruz Azul places it as one of the great disappointments of this Apertura 2022 tournament. The reality is that from the beginning of it, La Maquina walked through a limbo of uncertainty, since the management of Jaime Ordiales who has already left the club , as well as with the arrival of Diego Aguirre, a coach with plenty of experience but who has no idea how soccer is played in Mexico.
The Machine was exhibited in an ugly way last weekend by Santos who crushed them with a resounding 4-0 and made it clear that the worst thing this team has is the defense, which is why the board closed the signing of Funes Mori for the central and will close the arrival of Alonso Escoboza for the left side.
The Mexican soccer player, who has toured practically the entire MX League, will now try his luck at Cruz Azul after finishing his contract with América. Escoboza is not a request from the coach, however, he is the only thing the board could offer to solve the loss of the injured Alejandro Mayorga, who had been starting in that position as left back. It is expected that the signing of him will become official this week.
