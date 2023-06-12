Blue Cross It is one of the teams that have moved the most in the summer market of the MX League. La Máquina Celeste has added elements such as Matheus Doria, Eduardo Aguirre, Moisés Vieira, Kevin Castaño and Carlos Salcedo to its ranks.
More news about Liga MX transfers:
Likewise, the cement companies have laid off several elements that had already completed their cycle with the club or that they flatly did not live up to expectations. Among these are Julio César Domínguez, Jordan Silva, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro, José Martínez, Jaiber Jiménez and Ramiro Funes Mori.
According to recent reports, in the next few hours it could confirm the departure of an element that has been in the squad since 2014. Is about raphael baccaa footballer who has been harshly criticized by a wide sector of the sky-blue fans in recent years.
According to a report from the ESPN network, this week the Celestial Machine will terminate Baca’s contract with the institution. This information indicates that the La Noria club sought for another club to absorb the last six months of the midfielder’s contract, but the board finally opted to reach an agreement with the element born in Tuxpan, Michoacán.
In this way, Baca would remain as a free agent and could negotiate with the club of his choice to continue his career. The midfielder’s contract with Cruz Azul expires at the end of December 2023, but the club would seek to end the relationship this summer.
Rafa Baca played 311 games with Cruz Azul, scored nine goals and gave eight assists. The medium won an MX Cup, an MX Super Cup, an MX League, a Champion of Champions and a League Super Cup during his time as a player of the Machine.
#Cruz #Azul #add #casualty #coming #days #ahead #Opening
Leave a Reply