What a lousy weekend for the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul, the group commanded by Diego Aguirre It was severely exhibited by Santos Laguna on the corresponding day 7 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, after being beaten 4-0 during their visit to the Comarca Lagunera.
But the problem was not the win, but the poor performance shown by the team where all its players showed a very low level and it seems that a mixture of factors have ended up giving the team a hard blow.
Since the late arrival of the reinforcements, the loss of elements in the middle of the tournament and the injuries in the defense, made the overall performance of the team extremely poor.
These types of results suggest that the team is not in the right condition to fight for the Apertura 2022 championship, even more so when their goal man who had five goals in his account has left and now, it seems that no other player is worthy of assume the responsibility of scoring goals.
This could well have been an isolated negative result, but having mentioned all the previous factors, they do not believe that, therefore, the team must concentrate on managing the games in a better way so as not to suffer these setbacks that are so strong that they represent a serious discomfort for the great hobby
With the arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori to reinforce the central defense, a new left-back is needed after the injury of Alexander Mayorgaas well as a center forward who may have the conditions to compete with a youth like Morales and with Carneiro in order to have a powerful offense and not suffer from a lack of goals, after only having one goal in the last three games.
