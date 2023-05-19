To this day, the great protagonist of the transfer market in Liga MX is being the Cruz Azul machine. Those from the country’s capital do not want to waste a single day, they were just eliminated in the playoffs by the Atlas team, the capital club dropped three footballers 24 hours later. The list as of today has risen to five outings and as if that were not enough, the light blue team has closed the most outstanding reinforcement at the moment within the MX League, the Mexican central defender Carlos Salcedo.
Another of the areas of the field that the machine seeks to shield is the center of it, and the man that Ferretti wanted for it is his former manager within Tigres, Rafael Carioca. However, the Brazilian’s salary demands make this movement almost impossible, and that is why Cruz Azul is already making a move for the signing of ‘plan B’, a player from América for whom they have already submitted a formal offer.
César Luis Merlo informs that the celestial painting has put on the table of America and Peter Aquino a formal offer for the retainer, whose natural role within the Coapa team is that of a substitute, to join Ferretti’s ranks at La Noria. The reality is that the whole of the eagles do think about the departure of the footballer, however, they do not want anyone from the squad to think about anything other than the league. Therefore they will negotiate the transfer at the end of the semester.
